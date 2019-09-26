Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Camden Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 67.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

CPT traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $111.75. 5,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,079. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.46. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $83.67 and a 52-week high of $111.62. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $206,053.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPT. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

