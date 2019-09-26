BTC Lite (BTCL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13.00

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, BTC Lite has traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BTC Lite token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). BTC Lite has a total market cap of $33,609.00 and $13.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00037415 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $425.88 or 0.05324178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

