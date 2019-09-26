BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BT. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in BT Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in BT Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BT Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BT Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in BT Group during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BT stock remained flat at $$10.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. BT Group has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

