BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BT. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in BT Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in BT Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BT Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BT Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in BT Group during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BT Group Company Profile
BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.
