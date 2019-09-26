Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.16

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.16 and traded as high as $62.94. Brown-Forman shares last traded at $62.15, with a volume of 645,907 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Brown-Forman in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 target price on Brown-Forman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays set a $66.00 target price on Brown-Forman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Brown-Forman from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brown-Forman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brown-Forman Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

