Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stake Lowered by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,812,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,712,000 after buying an additional 160,163 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.6% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,226,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,576,000 after buying an additional 145,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,137,000 after buying an additional 161,456 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,899,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,626,000 after buying an additional 22,021 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,444,000 after buying an additional 20,001 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. ValuEngine downgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.12. 319,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,619. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $37.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.35 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,533.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

