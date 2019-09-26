Brokerages Set Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Target Price at $47.00

Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.68. The company had a trading volume of 517,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,794. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $45.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 97,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $4,201,433.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,237,615.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 38,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $1,699,097.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,814 shares in the company, valued at $8,096,832.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 587,661 shares of company stock worth $25,693,151. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,778,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,350,000 after purchasing an additional 395,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,601,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,060,000 after purchasing an additional 504,631 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,095,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,776,000 after purchasing an additional 836,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,074,000 after purchasing an additional 93,220 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,816,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,508,000 after purchasing an additional 158,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

