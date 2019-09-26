Brokerages Set Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target at $19.55

Shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.55.

BILI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $15.00 target price on Bilibili and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 100.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 8.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bilibili stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $15.02. 1,813,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.