Brokerages Expect Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Analysts forecast that Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Toro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. Toro reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Toro will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Toro.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Toro had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $838.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Sidoti set a $72.00 price target on shares of Toro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.41. Toro has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $75.27. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $569,044.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,372.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $5,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,682 shares in the company, valued at $716,952.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,420 shares of company stock worth $6,825,905 in the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Toro by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,131,000 after purchasing an additional 94,376 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Toro by 9.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 349,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Toro by 1.7% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Toro by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

