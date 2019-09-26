Brokerages Expect Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Shares of IOVA traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 35,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,939. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.2% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

