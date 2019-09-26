Brokerages Expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Post $0.57 EPS

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $33.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Guaranty Bancshares an industry rank of 225 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stephens set a $33.00 price target on Guaranty Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

In related news, VP Randall R. Kucera sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $63,460.00. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 20.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 9.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 516.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,906. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70. The company has a market cap of $361.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.04.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.