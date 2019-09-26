Brokerages Anticipate Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) to report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jaguar Health’s earnings. Jaguar Health posted earnings per share of ($42.66) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 99.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jaguar Health will report full-year earnings of ($5.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.76) to ($5.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jaguar Health.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($9.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.61) by ($3.48). The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 727.27% and a negative return on equity of 698.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Jaguar Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

NASDAQ JAGX traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 461,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $91.70.

In related news, Director James J. Bochnowski acquired 180,582 shares of Jaguar Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $361,164.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

