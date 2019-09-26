Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Down 25.4% in September

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,900 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the August 15th total of 693,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 2,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $461,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,840,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 4,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $694,162.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,857,555.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,390 shares of company stock valued at $9,459,338 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.57.

BFAM stock traded down $3.43 on Thursday, hitting $151.80. The company had a trading volume of 322,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,545. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $105.15 and a 12-month high of $168.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $528.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

