Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.86

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and traded as high as $11.14. Boulder Growth & Income Fund shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 4,800 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,560 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 314,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.