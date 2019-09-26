Bottos Price Hits $0.0061 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Bottos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Bibox, IDEX and CoinEgg. Bottos has a market cap of $3.34 million and $665,706.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00037244 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.24 or 0.05445211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (BTO) is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,990,153 tokens. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, CoinEgg, IDEX, BigONE, OTCBTC, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

