BMO Capital Markets Lowers Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$7.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LUN. CIBC reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. CSFB cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.68.

TSE:LUN traded down C$0.17 on Thursday, reaching C$6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,617. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$4.70 and a 12-month high of C$7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.59.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$493.94 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$890,790.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,822,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$557,175,474.34.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

