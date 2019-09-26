BlueCoin (BLU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.00

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded down 36.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, BlueCoin has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One BlueCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. BlueCoin has a market cap of $138,863.00 and $4.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.84 or 0.00854337 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000093 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001500 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BlueCoin Coin Profile

BlueCoin (BLU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2015. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlueCoin’s official website is www.bluecoin.io

Buying and Selling BlueCoin

BlueCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

