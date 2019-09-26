Blockparty (BOXX Token) Market Cap Tops $393,582.00 (BOXX)

Blockparty (BOXX Token) (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Blockparty (BOXX Token) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges including UPbit, Bittrex and Bancor Network. Blockparty (BOXX Token) has a market capitalization of $393,582.00 and approximately $247.00 worth of Blockparty (BOXX Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockparty (BOXX Token) has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00190249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.07 or 0.01028378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00020381 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00088535 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blockparty (BOXX Token)

Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,453,993 tokens. Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official website is www.goblockparty.com . The Reddit community for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty

Blockparty (BOXX Token) Token Trading

Blockparty (BOXX Token) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bancor Network and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockparty (BOXX Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockparty (BOXX Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockparty (BOXX Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

