Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Blackrock Capital Investment has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of BKCC opened at $5.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.76. Blackrock Capital Investment has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.45 million. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. Analysts anticipate that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

In related news, CFO Michael Pungello purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Lies purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 106,500 shares of company stock worth $559,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $4,387,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 645,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 59,408 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 235,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 107,552 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

