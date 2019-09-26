BlackCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.81 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $17,964.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0604 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00019503 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001028 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 63,024,456 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.