BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Set at $7.00 by Canaccord Genuity

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) has been given a $7.00 price target by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.75 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of BlackBerry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of BB traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. 14,651,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,401,176. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). BlackBerry had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1,306.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,969,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,296,000 after buying an additional 11,118,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 43.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,099,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,499,000 after buying an additional 1,860,044 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,563,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 5,783.8% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,217,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 1,197,250 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 22.0% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,563,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after buying an additional 1,001,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

