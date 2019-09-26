Blacer Coin Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Blacer Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. Blacer Coin has a total market capitalization of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00647671 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00021349 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003601 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000255 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002209 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

