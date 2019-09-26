BitCoen Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. BitCoen has a market cap of $19,200.00 and approximately $87.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. In the last week, BitCoen has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BitCoen

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen . BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

