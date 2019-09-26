BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIOL. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on BIOLASE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIOLASE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

NASDAQ:BIOL traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,090. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.87.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 million. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 159.26% and a negative net margin of 47.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that BIOLASE will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.40% of BIOLASE worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

