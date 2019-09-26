Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,015.33

Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,015.33 and traded as high as $1,044.00. Big Yellow Group shares last traded at $1,044.00, with a volume of 353,217 shares.

BYG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,075 ($14.05) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,037.71 ($13.56).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,014.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,015.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In related news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 411,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,068 ($13.96), for a total transaction of £4,396,528.80 ($5,744,843.59). Also, insider John Trotman sold 30,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,011 ($13.21), for a total transaction of £307,505.76 ($401,810.74).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

