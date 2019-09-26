BidaskClub Upgrades Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MANH. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.50.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

NASDAQ:MANH traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $82.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.96. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $89.53.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $3,499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,863,510.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $297,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,840. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,551,000 after acquiring an additional 137,409 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,922,000 after buying an additional 57,569 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 395.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,269,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,039,000 after buying an additional 1,013,762 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,259,000 after buying an additional 34,388 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.4% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 825,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,485,000 after buying an additional 434,963 shares during the period.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.