BidaskClub Lowers Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 target price on Protagonist Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $15.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $362.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.73. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $16.67.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of ($8.19) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.50% and a negative net margin of 209.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $95,509.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $30,045.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,675.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 48.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

