BidaskClub Downgrades Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Sell

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 17th.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $435.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.55 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.74%. Equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,854,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after buying an additional 75,615 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 15.4% in the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 555,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 73,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.