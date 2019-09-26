Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.51

Berkeley Energia Ltd (LON:BKY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.51 and traded as low as $13.45. Berkeley Energia shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 217,363 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 million and a P/E ratio of -9.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

About Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium mine in Spain. It is developing the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015. Berkeley Energia Limited is based in London, the United Kingdom.

