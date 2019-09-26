Bega Cheese (ASX:BGA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.25

Shares of Bega Cheese Ltd (ASX:BGA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and traded as high as $4.67. Bega Cheese shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 417,699 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of A$4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.27.

About Bega Cheese (ASX:BGA)

Bega Cheese Limited engages in receiving, processing, manufacturing, and distributing dairy and other food-related products primarily in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Bega Cheese and Tatura Milk. The Bega Cheese segment manufactures, packages, and sells natural cheese, processed cheese, powders, butter, and branded food products.

