Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Beasley Broadcast Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

BBGI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.10. 8,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,101. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $85.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.66 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.46%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Beasley Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Mark S. Fowler bought 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $29,145.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,951.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

