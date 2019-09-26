Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) Director Sells C$880,000.00 in Stock

Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) Director Kevin Olson sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.20, for a total transaction of C$880,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 561,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,234,701.60.
Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$2.22 on Thursday. Baytex Energy Corp has a 12 month low of C$1.53 and a 12 month high of C$4.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.74.
Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$482.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Baytex Energy Company Profile
Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.
