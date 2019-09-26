Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) Director Sells C$880,000.00 in Stock

Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) Director Kevin Olson sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.20, for a total transaction of C$880,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 561,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,234,701.60.

Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$2.22 on Thursday. Baytex Energy Corp has a 12 month low of C$1.53 and a 12 month high of C$4.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.74.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$482.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. GMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.83.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

