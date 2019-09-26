Basic Attention Token Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $218.93 million and approximately $31.59 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00192113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.01010857 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00020589 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00087519 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,338,750,672 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, AirSwap, Koinex, BitBay, Radar Relay, Vebitcoin, Ethfinex, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CPDAX, ChaoEX, Gate.io, IDCM, DDEX, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Poloniex, Zebpay, Liqui, Livecoin, ZB.COM, Mercatox, GOPAX, Huobi, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, IDEX, WazirX, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

