Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Warburg Research set a €64.70 ($75.23) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.62 ($78.63).

Shares of Basf stock traded up €0.11 ($0.13) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €61.94 ($72.02). 993,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of €60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €63.84. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a fifty-two week high of €81.77 ($95.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.06.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

