Barclays Analysts Give TUI (LON:TUI) a GBX 900 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on TUI (LON:TUI) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TUI in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TUI has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,025 ($13.39).

Get TUI alerts:

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 944.80 ($12.35) on Monday. TUI has a 1-year low of GBX 686.60 ($8.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,490 ($19.47). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 828.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 796.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.