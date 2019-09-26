Bank of America Reiterates “$2.50” Price Target for NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO (NYSE:NIO) has been given a $2.50 price objective by analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s previous close.

NIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $1.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Shares of NIO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,706,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,609,273. NIO has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($2.65). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($57.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3180.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of NIO by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

