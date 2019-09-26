Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Bank of America by 188.4% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 167.2% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 57.6% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Bank of America by 135.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.74. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $271.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

