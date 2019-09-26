Bank of America Analysts Give Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) a $20.00 Price Target

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) received a $20.00 target price from equities researchers at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Get Manchester United alerts:

MANU stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 65,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,842. The company has a market capitalization of $665.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANU. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Manchester United by 1,449.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Manchester United by 38.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Manchester United by 1,654.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 27,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United during the second quarter worth about $879,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.