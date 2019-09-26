Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Bank First National an industry rank of 185 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Bank First National stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.63. The stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,398. Bank First National has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $76.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.70.

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.09 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Michael G. Ansay sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $118,452.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Bank First National in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Bank First National in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank First National in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bank First National in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bank First National by 304.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

About Bank First National

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

