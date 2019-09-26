Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Bancorpsouth Bank reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on BXS. DA Davidson began coverage on Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.50 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancorpsouth Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after buying an additional 119,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 424.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 101,824 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 48,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Bancorpsouth Bank stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 525,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,240. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Bancorpsouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.18%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

