Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and SGOCO Group (NYSE:SGOC) Head to Head Analysis

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. SGOCO Group does not pay a dividend. Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays out 113.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and SGOCO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 2 3 0 2.60 SGOCO Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance currently has a consensus price target of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.19%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than SGOCO Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.1% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SGOCO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and SGOCO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance 44.83% 8.27% 4.09% SGOCO Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and SGOCO Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $99.29 million 9.92 $26.65 million $1.45 13.15 SGOCO Group $1.58 million 50.65 -$12.37 million N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than SGOCO Group.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats SGOCO Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

About SGOCO Group

SGOCO Group, Ltd. engages in the product design, distribution, and brand development in the display and computer product market in Mainland China and Hongkong. The company also provides energy saving products and services. Its products include LCD/LED monitors; all-in-one and part-in-one computers; virtual reality technology and devices; and phase change material thermal energy storage products. In addition, it involves in money lending activities. The company also develops tablet PCs, 3D LCD/LED TVs, LED-backlit monitors, and multi-screen display systems for advertising, public announcement, and other institutional uses. It sells its products under the SGOCO, Shangwei, and POVIZON brand names to electronics distributors and trading companies. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Technology, Ltd. SGOCO Group, Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.