Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a payout ratio of 92.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.5%.

NYSE:BCSF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.15. 3,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.28 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 44.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $99,997.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael John Boyle acquired 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $76,111.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 18,620 shares in the company, valued at $341,490.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,050 shares of company stock valued at $676,574. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

