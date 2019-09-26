Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $102.80

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $99.70, but opened at $102.80. Baidu shares last traded at $105.07, with a volume of 5,496,142 shares changing hands.
BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on Baidu from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.06.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.73.
Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)
Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
