Baader Bank Analysts Give Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) a €52.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compugroup Medical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €57.75 ($67.15).

Get Compugroup Medical alerts:

Shares of COP stock opened at €54.90 ($63.84) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.66. Compugroup Medical has a fifty-two week low of €37.88 ($44.05) and a fifty-two week high of €74.80 ($86.98).

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Compugroup Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugroup Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.