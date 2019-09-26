Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Shares Up 10%

Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) shares shot up 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.18, 220,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 236,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avianca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $242.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.80). Avianca had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avianca Holdings SA will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Avianca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVH. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Avianca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avianca by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 52,731 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avianca by 1,381.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 254,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 237,023 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Avianca by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 438,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Avianca by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Avianca Company Profile

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

