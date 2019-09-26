Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of Aventus Group stock remained flat at $A$2.71 ($1.92) during trading hours on Thursday. 481,598 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.37. Aventus Group has a fifty-two week low of A$1.91 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.79 ($1.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.51, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.83.

In other news, insider Brett Blundy sold 12,709,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.69 ($1.91), for a total value of A$34,189,698.25 ($24,248,012.94).

The Aventus Group is Australia's largest fully-integrated owner, manager and developer of large format retail centres in Australia. The Aventus Group comprises Aventus Holdings Limited and Aventus Capital Limited as the responsible entity for Aventus Retail Property Fund. We are the largest fully-integrated owner, manager and developer of large format retail centres in Australia, with a portfolio of 20 centres valued at $1.9 billion.

