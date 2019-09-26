Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,414 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 42,187 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $53,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 543.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 296 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America cut Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Autodesk from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Autodesk from $199.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.48.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $149.26. 54,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,902. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,356.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.20. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $130,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.