Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.75. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$9.56 and a 1 year high of C$12.89.
Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile
