Atonomi Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Atonomi token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Atonomi has a total market capitalization of $144,232.00 and approximately $108.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atonomi has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

About Atonomi

Atonomi is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,540,760 tokens. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io . Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex, BitForex, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

