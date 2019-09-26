Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.53

Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $1.36. Athersys shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 9,817 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Dawson James assumed coverage on Athersys in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.92.

Get Athersys alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $206.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter. Athersys had a negative return on equity of 106.93% and a negative net margin of 458.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 542,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC increased its position in Athersys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,223,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Athersys by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Athersys by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,322,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after buying an additional 205,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.