Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AC remained flat at $$36.00 during midday trading on Friday. 4,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,727. Associated Capital Group has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.06.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 111.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $62,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli acquired 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $114,833.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,472 shares of company stock valued at $263,529. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 263.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.